An arctic air mass will make Tuesday feel like minus zero to 10 degrees as the coldest temperatures of the season arrive on Long island, forecasters said.

Northwest winds will gust as high as 29 mph though sunny skies will raise thermometers to 21, the National Weather Service said.

"While these values are 15 to 20 degrees below normal, records are not in jeopardy," the weather service said.

The arctic blast, a gift from a Canadian sky-clearing high pressure system, prompted forecasters to issue a hazardous weather and special weather statements, and warn that frostbite can arise swiftly for any exposed skin.

Tuesday night's low will be 14 with clear skies, forecasters said.

It likely will be even more polar-like around the Pine Barrens, which "may get close to zero," the weather service predicted.

Wednesday will still feel like winter: the wind chill will range from 10 to 20, offsetting the day’s high temperatures of 39, the weather service said.

And breezes will be blowing from the southwest, with gusts once again reaching 29 mph.

Wednesday night will be cloudy, with a low around 30. The winds should ease, blowing from the west, "becoming calm after midnight," the weather service said.

Thursday might feel almost balmy by comparison, the weather service said, with a daytime high of 41 and partly sunny skies. The winds will remain calm.

Temperatures may descend to 27 under cloudy skies on Thursday night.

There is, forecasters said, "perhaps a slight chance of some light snow across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut late Thursday night/Friday morning," thanks to a developing offshore storm and another Canadian high pressure system, forecasters said.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 34.

Nighttime revelers will encounter fierce cold as thermometers will plunge to just 10.

Saturday should be at least partly sunny, with a daytime high of 23.

There is a 30% chance of snow that night, when thermometers will plummet to 14.

The same odds of snow are predicted for both Sunday — though it is expected to be mostly sunny with a daytime high of 30 — and Sunday night — when the low will fall to about 22.

The "forecast carries a chance of snow for Sunday, and if models trend more slowly this chance may eventually shift into Sunday night or Monday," the weather service said.

For now, it predicts that Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be both warmer — with a high around 36 — with sunny skies.

