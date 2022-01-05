Wednesday's early morning commuters could be imperiled by traces of ice on the roads in Nassau and New York City, the National Weather Service said, issuing a special weather statement.

While Long Island’s East End may get only rain, a few hundredths of an inch of ice are predicted for northeast New Jersey, and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties, it added, issuing a winter weather advisory for those areas.

In Muttontown, all Northern Boulevard lanes were shut between Mill River Road and Remsen Lane "due to an icing condition," Nassau police said, asking drivers to use cation and take different routes.

Rain also is predicted for Wednesday: the odds are 60%. And it will be mild, with a high of 50.

Southern Nassau and Queens could see up to one foot of flooding near shorelines, the weather service said, issuing a coastal flood statement from 8 a.m. until noon.

There is 50% chance that the rain will continue until about 8 p.m. tonight.

The nighttime low should be 32, the forecasters said.

Thursday’s weather switches to sunny skies, and colder temperatures, with a daytime high topping out at 40 — and a wind chill of 25 to 35, the forecasters said.

And then snow should arrive around 2 a.m. Friday.

Although the official forecast predicts one to three inches, there is the potential for what the weather service calls an "accumulating snowfall," with a maximum of around six inches possible.

"This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel, especially for the Friday morning commute," the weather service said.

The snow should end by around 2 p.m. Friday, allowing the sun to appear, and the daytime high should be around freezing.

Then one of two brief cold snaps sets in: Friday night’s low is expected to be 20.

Saturday will be sunny but that cold lingers, with thermometers expected to reach only 32 during the day, the weather service said.

That night also will be chilly: temperatures will drop to about 22 under cloudy skies.

Sunday, however, will be warmer — the daytime high should hit 46 — and once again, the tristate area may see more rain, with those odds assessed at 50% after 2 p.m.

By nightfall, snow may mix in with that rain; the odds are 50%.

Monday’s snowfall odds are 30%; the high for the day should be about 40.

And then it really will feel like winter: the nighttime low will be about 15 degrees as the second cold snap arrives.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies — and more cold, with a daytime high of 26.