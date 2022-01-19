Wednesday will offer partly sunny skies — and a high of 46, above average for this time of year, the National Weather Service said.

Still, the morning wind chill will make it feel like only 20 to 30, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Rain — ahead of snow — starts tonight, mostly after 11 p.m., the weather service predicted.

The rainfall odds are 80%, though only a tenth to a quarter of an inch may fall. The nighttime low will hover just above freezing at 33.

By 8 a.m. tomorrow, the transition to all snow should be complete, which the weather service cautioned, "could make for a slow and hazardous Thursday morning commute."

A hazardous weather outlook was issued.

Falling at a rate of about half an inch an hour, the forecasters predicted one to two inches of snow will fall before it ends in the afternoon, "with the highest swath being from New York City up into the Lower Hudson Valley and then into Connecticut."

The odds of that snow are 90%. A wind chill of 25 to 35 is predicted, and by the late Thursday afternoon the temperatures should be at freezing, the weather service said.

Unlike the last few rounds of snow, frigid temperatures will make it less likely that it will swiftly melt away.

Thursday night’s low — despite cloudy skies — will be 14. The wind chill will be 5 to 10, the weather service said, as gusts could reach 21 mph.

Friday will be partly sunny; the high should top out at 25.

And it will be cold with a nighttime low of 16, forecasters said.

More snow may arrive early Saturday. The chances are 30% after 2 a.m.

On Saturday, there are the same 30% odds of snow before 2 p.m. Skies will remain cloudy; the high should be about 29.

Saturday night, the weather service said, will be a touch warmer, with a low of about 20.

On Sunday, temperatures should rise just above freezing, hitting 35 under partly sunny skies.

The nighttime low sinks to 20.

Monday starts the workweek off with mainly sunny skies, and a high of 29, according to the weather service.

The night likely will be cloudy, with a low of 19.

Tuesday brings more clouds, forecasters said, and a high of 32.

And then more snow may arrive.

The weather service added: "A clipper system moves through Tuesday."