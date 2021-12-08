Any snow that falls Wednesday, probably beginning before midmorning, seems likely to switch to rain after a few hours for much of the tristate area, except possibly eastern Long Island and Connecticut, forecasters said.

"Snow showers are also a possibility throughout the northern mid-Atlantic, with little-to-no accumulation expected," the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

And the weekend outlook has brightened. Saturday’s showers no longer are predicted to carry over into Sunday, which now is expected to be sunny.

Today, even eastern Long Island and Connecticut should anticipate not much more than a dusting as the storm’s track is too far east, and thus out to sea, the National Weather Service said.

Montauk, for example, has a 10% chance of more than a tenth of an inch of the white stuff falling — and that is the sole official prediction for Long Island. In Connecticut, there is a one in ten chance that more than 1.4 inches blankets Norwich, which has that state’s highest prediction.

The odds of possible snowflakes and showers are 50%; the high for the day should be 42 degrees, the weather service said.

Tonight’s skies will be cloudy, with a low around freezing and a wind chill between 25 to 30.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday also will be cloudy — and it starts at least a temporary warm-up, the experts said.

The daytime high is forecast at 51 — almost 10 degrees above Thursday’s high.

Early Saturday morning is the start time for downpours — the odds are 60% — and thermometers will zoom even higher into atypical territory for December, reaching 61 or so.

To put that in context, the normal top temperature for today is 46; the record of 62 was set in 1980, the weather service said, citing data that begins in 1963.

The normal minimum temperature is freezing, or 32. The record of 15 degrees dates back to 1970.

Saturday night, thermometers retreat to around 37; the rain should end not long after midnight.

So Sunday should be sunny — and a bit colder: thermometers will top out at 48 during the day, falling to just above freezing that night.

Monday and Tuesday, the forecasters said, will be near twins: sunny and also unusually warm, with daytime highs hitting 51.