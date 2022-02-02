Long Islanders will see a mostly cloudy Wednesday and a high near 41 degrees, forecasters said.

There's a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Thursday with patchy fog and a temperature around 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"A cold front will move through late Thursday night into Friday with quickly falling temperatures behind it. Rain Thursday night will change to a wintry mix from northwest to southeast, with several hours of freezing rain, sleet, and snow," the weather service said.

Thursday's daytime high will be near 47, the weather service said. The chance of precipitation is 60% and new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low around 32 and a south wind of 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, the weather service said. The chance of rain is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is predicted for Friday before 3 p.m., followed by sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain, forecasters said. The temperature will fall to around 30 by 5 p.m. with a north wind 7 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, the weather service said. Little or no ice accumulation expected and new sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night will have freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow showers and sleet before midnight, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain between midnight and 1 a.m. The low will be around 18 and the chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible, the weather service said.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 28. Saturday night is forecast to be mostly clear, with a low around 16.

It will be partly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 36, the weather service said. There's a 30% chance of snow after 1 a.m. Monday when it will be partly sunny, with a high near 37, the weather service said. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 34.