Rain from tropical depression Florence is expected to spread to Long Island starting Monday night, said the National Weather Service.

Florence, which has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical depression, could bring heavy rain to our area on Tuesday, said Patrick Maloit, meteorologist in the weather service’s Upton station.

“We’re looking for about an inch of rainfall. The rain should come to an end Tuesday,” he said. “It isn’t going to be a big deal. We get rainfall like this dozens of times a year.”

Monday will be partly sunny, with daytime temperatures expected to reach the middle and upper 70s. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s, according to the weather service.

On Tuesday, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s.