Look for a mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures on Long Island on Tuesday, when the highs will reach near 50 with no chance of rain.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said that while temperatures will be in the 30s to start a chilly Tuesday, but “by the time we get to this afternoon” the thermometer will climb above 50 in some areas.

Southampton was expected to be one of the warmest spots on the Island on Tuesday with a high of 54 predicted, while Setauket and Westbury were expected to see a high of 53 and Oceanside, Coram, Lindenhurst and Southold, 52.

Overnight lows were forecast to be near 44 degrees.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said the normal high for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 49 and the normal low 34.

The highs gets higher for much of the Island on Wednesday, when there will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be between 55 and 60 and lows will be between 30 and 35.

Hoffman said the first chance of precipitation for the week comes on Thursday, when it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs near 48. He said a few showers will move in for Thursday night, when the lows will warm up to near 40.