TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 33° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 33° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs near 50

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, Nov. 28,

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, with high temps near 50 forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Look for a mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures on Long Island on Tuesday, when the highs will reach near 50 with no chance of rain.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said that while temperatures will be in the 30s to start a chilly Tuesday, but “by the time we get to this afternoon” the thermometer will climb above 50 in some areas.

Southampton was expected to be one of the warmest spots on the Island on Tuesday with a high of 54 predicted, while Setauket and Westbury were expected to see a high of 53 and Oceanside, Coram, Lindenhurst and Southold, 52.

Overnight lows were forecast to be near 44 degrees.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said the normal high for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 49 and the normal low 34.

The highs gets higher for much of the Island on Wednesday, when there will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be between 55 and 60 and lows will be between 30 and 35.

Hoffman said the first chance of precipitation for the week comes on Thursday, when it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs near 48. He said a few showers will move in for Thursday night, when the lows will warm up to near 40.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Al Biden, on LI, talks of son’s death, family’s pain
The Southampton Pointe condo development on Tuckahoe Lane Residents to move into Southampton condos
A Suffolk County Transit bus hit a girl Girl, 4, hit by Suffolk Transit bus, cops say
Hempstead Commissioner of Conservation and Waterways Thomas Doheny Town gets $200G in state grants for South Shore
Long Beach City Hall in 2013. City to pay $250,000 settlement with contractor after Sandy
The Selden-Centereach Youth Association at 1550 Middle Country Audit: Youth group was overpaid $194,851
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE