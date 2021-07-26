Expect Monday to be hot and humid with overcast skies and temperatures approaching 90 degrees, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Light and variable winds will clear clouds overnight, bringing Long Island sunny skies and 90-degree temperatures Tuesday. But, trailing that will be possible thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday with additional rain Thursday.

So, expect a potentially soggy week, but there is a good likelihood of wonderful weekend weather filled with sunshine, forecasters said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore ocean waters until noon Monday, extending from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point. The weather service warns conditions could be hazardous for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

The record high for this date was 93 degrees, recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport in 2005, the record low just 55 degrees there in 1978.

The records for Central Park, whose data dates to 1869, are a blazing 98 degrees in 1940 and 55 degrees in 1920.