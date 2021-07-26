TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
LI forecast: Hot and humid with overcast skies

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Expect Monday to be hot and humid with overcast skies and temperatures approaching 90 degrees, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Light and variable winds will clear clouds overnight, bringing Long Island sunny skies and 90-degree temperatures Tuesday. But, trailing that will be possible thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday with additional rain Thursday.

So, expect a potentially soggy week, but there is a good likelihood of wonderful weekend weather filled with sunshine, forecasters said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore ocean waters until noon Monday, extending from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point. The weather service warns conditions could be hazardous for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

The record high for this date was 93 degrees, recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport in 2005, the record low just 55 degrees there in 1978.

The records for Central Park, whose data dates to 1869, are a blazing 98 degrees in 1940 and 55 degrees in 1920.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

