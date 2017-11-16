Overnight and morning showers on Long Island should give way to partly cloudy skies later Thursday with a high temperature in the mid-50s, forecasters said.

There will be a sharp drop in temperatures later Thursday, going down to the mid-30s at night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Showers around this morning, then this afternoon we’re going to get some breaks for sunshine with some showers possible,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“We get colder weather coming in the next 24 hours,” Hoffman added.

There is a possibility of minor coastal flooding in parts of southern Nassau County during high tides Thursday morning, the weather service said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for ocean waters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and that becomes a gale warning for seas building up to 7 feet and wind gusts up to 45 knots from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday, the weather service said.

On Long Island Sound and in the southern bays, there is a small craft advisory from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and a gale warning for seas up to 8 feet and winds gusting up to 35 knots from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 40s, and Saturday should be partly sunny and in the upper 50s until showers move in later in the day, the weather service said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures hitting highs in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

There is no rain in the forecast for the first few days of next week.