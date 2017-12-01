TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Partly sunny, warm start to weekend

Both weekend days will be mostly sunny, and the next chance of rain comes Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight rain and patchy morning fog should give way to partly sunny skies Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, over Long Island with the high temperature in the low 50s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Overnight rain and patchy morning fog should give way to partly sunny skies Friday over Long Island with the high temperature in the low 50s, forecasters said.

The morning was less chilly than Thursday. The 5 a.m. temperature at MacArthur Long Island Airport was 48 degrees — 18 degrees higher than the 30-degree reading at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have some warmer numbers. We’re looking at a nice afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning, then climb back into the mid 40s during daytime hours Saturday, the weather service said.

Both weekend days will be mostly sunny, and the next chance of rain comes Tuesday, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

