Partly sunny skies, with a high temperature in the upper 40s and light winds, are expected Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, forecasters said.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
It should be partly sunny Wednesday over Long Island with a high temperature in the upper 40s and light winds, forecasters said.

“We do have breaks in the clouds over Long Island. We’re going to see a little more sunshine that we did yesterday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Rain was expected to move in overnight and showers will last into late morning Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Winds on Thursday could gust up to 30 mph, prompting a small craft advisory for Long Island Sound from noon to 6 p.m. and a gale warning for South Shore ocean waters from Thursday evening to Friday morning, the weather service said.

Friday should be sunny with highs in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

Rain moves in again Saturday afternoon and showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

High daytime temperatures during the weekend will be in the low to mid-50s, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

