Long Island weather: Clouds expected to clear, temps into 70s

Patchy morning fog Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, should

Patchy morning fog Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, should give way to clouds and then sunshine later in the day, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Patchy morning fog Thursday should give way to clouds and then sunshine later in the day, forecasters said.

There was less nip in the air Thursday morning — 62 degrees at 5 a.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport, compared with 38 degrees at the same time Wednesday.

Temperatures should be in the low 70s for most of the day Thursday, about 15 to 20 degrees higher than Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service said.

“There is some rain showers out to the west, but the wet weather should stay to the west,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The fog might return Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, the weather service said.

Friday will be otherwise partly sunny with temperatures again hitting a high in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Saturday should be sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s, but there is a chance of rain late Saturday night into early Sunday, the weather service said.

It should dry out Sunday afternoon as temperatures hit a high in the mid 60s, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

