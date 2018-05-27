Soggy weather may move Memorial Day weekend festivities indoors
A flash flood watch for Sunday morning and a high rip current risk are in effect for the second day of the holiday weekend, with clouds and drier weather for Monday.
Long Islanders may have to celebrate the second day of the Memorial Day weekend indoors.
Heavy rain is expected to fall into the afternoon, creating a flash flood watch in Nassau County, meteorologists said.
“It’s windy. It’s cold. It’s raw,” News 12 Meteorologist Bruce Avery said Sunday, calling the forecast “news we really don’t want to have.”
A flash flood watch is in effect from about 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. A high rip current risk is in effect for the ocean beaches of Suffolk County.
Precipitation is expected to lighten up after around 2 p.m. as temperatures hold in the low to mid-60s, said Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.
Clouds will linger into Monday, which will be generally dry after some possible light rain in the morning, Wichrowski said.
“The holiday will be much nicer. It won’t be the heat of Saturday,” Avery said, calling for “springlike” temperatures and sun in the afternoon.
The normal high temperature for this time of year in Islip is 71 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday to the upper 70s and lower 80s, with cooler temperatures at the shore. Wednesday will see a high in the mid to low-70s.
Thursday and Friday could bring more rain because of a low pressure system, with temperatures in the low 70s.
