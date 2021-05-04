Tuesday’s odds of showers and possibly thunderstorms are 80%, especially before midmorning, the National Weather Service said. The high for the day should reach 63.

"Partly sunny skies should develop mainly from southwest to northeast across the area through the morning and into the afternoon," the NWS said.

"Temperatures should be close to normal today with mainly lower and middle 60s across the eastern half of the area, with a few lower 70s across northeastern New Jersey," it added.

The rain likely will continue into the night, when the chances are 80%, the service said.

And showers likely will last into Wednesday; the odds are 70%. Thermometers again should top out at 63 during the day.

"For now it appears that more organized thunderstorm activity would take place to our south and southwest during Wednesday afternoon," the NWS said.

And then, the NWS’ Weather Prediction Center says, a cold front "will swing through the East Coast and usher in much cooler and drier weather, with the only remaining showers lingering across northern New England Wednesday night."

On Long Island, look for a sunny Thursday, while Friday and Saturday should be at least partly sunny. The highs for those three days will be in the low 60s.

Both Sunday and Monday may see showers, however. The odds are 40% on Sunday and 30% on Monday, the NWS estimated.

"A chance of rain returns for Sunday and maybe Monday as well as low pressure over the nation`s mid section sends a warm front and/or weak waves or low pressure toward the region from the southwest with temperatures moderating slightly to near normal," the service said.