Long Island weather: Rain likely, highs to 50 before plunging

Rain is likely on Long Island as temps

Rain is likely on Long Island as temps climb to about 50 degrees later in the day on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Rain is likely Tuesday on Long Island and temperatures will reach a high of about 50 degrees before plunging into the low to mid 30s for the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.

“It feels like a January chill coming our way in December,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a slight chance of snow before midnight and temperatures overnight will drop into the mid 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

More snow could arrive before noon Wednesday and it will otherwise sunny with winds in the teens gusting close to 40 mph, the weather service said.

There is a chance of light snow Thursday, but otherwise partly sunny, and Friday will be mostly cloudy.

The weekend looks like it will be partly sunny, but there is a chance of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday, the weather service said.

Thee is a small craft advisory in effect for ocean waters until 1 a.m. Wednesday and for Long Island Sound until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

