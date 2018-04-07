Don’t expect spring to blossom in all its glory this weekend, as temperatures are expected to remain below average and the nights could feel like you’re in a meat locker, forecasters say.

“You’ll still be wearing long sleeves,” said meteorologist Carlie Buccola of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

Her recommendation for attire, especially at night: “Layers.”

Bruce Avery, a News 12 Long Island meteorologist, agreed, saying that Saturday morning will be cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a morning sprinkle. Temperatures will reach about 46 degrees, well below the average high for this time of year of 55.

If you’re hoping for that day when you look outside and see all the flowers blossoming, “that’s not showing up yet,” he said.

Saturday night will be too cold for comfort, so dress warmly, weather watchers say. Avery sees temperatures getting down to the low 30s, and Buccola says it could dip down into the 20s.

Snow remains in the forecast in the form of a possible flurry Saturday night on the South Fork, Avery said. But it won’t amount to much or stick around.

Sunday will be a better day to venture out of doors, if only because it is expected to be sunnier. It will still be breezy and chilly, with daytime temperatures reaching only into the mid-40s, Avery said.

Sunday night could again hit 30 degrees or below, the forecasters say.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the week ahead are expected to remain below or at normal, Avery said.