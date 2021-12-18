TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Rainy, cold weekend follow several warm days on Long Island, forecasters say

By John Asbury
Long Island will experience a cold, wet weekend after several warm days over the past week.

Rain and sleet are forecast early Saturday, followed by rain showers throughout the day and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are not expected to top 40 degrees Saturday with lows in the 30s and about a quarter inch of rain.

Rain could linger into Sunday morning while cold weather is expected to continue, but with sunny skies and gusts of wind up to 30 mph, forecasters say.

Temperatures could dip into the low to mid-20s overnight with wind chill values dipping as low as 10 degrees out east while high winds continue.

The rain could leave the region through the rest of the week, but cold weather is expected to last through the week with temperatures lingering in the 30s and 40s during the day and lows in the 20s overnight.

Friday, Christmas Eve, is forecast to be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

