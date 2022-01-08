TODAY'S PAPER
Frigid temperatures settle over Long Island, forecasters say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island will see frigid weather following the season's first big snowfall, forecasters say.

Although the snow has moved on, Long Islanders may want to bundle up as cold temperatures will remain with wind chills Saturday between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Saturday is not expected to top 30 degrees for most of Long Island before freezing rain moves over Long Island early Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures may rise slightly Sunday to about 40 degrees with little to no ice expected to stick to the ground. Long Island could see up to about a quarter inch of rain Sunday with wind gusts topping 30 mph and wind chills between 20 and 30.

The bitter cold is forecast to return Monday and Tuesday with clear skies, but lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Tuesday, when the overnight and morning low could drop to as low as 8 degrees.

Cold temperatures are expected to last the rest of the week, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

