Long Island will face a frigid, but mostly dry weekend with below freezing temperatures expected Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.

Saturday should see highs in the 20s with wind chills between -5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are forecast to remain calm throughout the day and evening.

Cold temperatures should continue Sunday with sunny skies and high temperatures not inching above freezing and wind chills in the teens.

Freezing temperatures on Monday could rise to the upper 30s Tuesday with a chance for a mixture of rain and snow Tuesday afternoon and night when lows dip into the 20s.

Bitter cold is set to linger through the week with lows dropping into single digits Wednesday and highs in the low 20s on Thursday.