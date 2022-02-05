TODAY'S PAPER
Cold temps and no precipitation for Long Island over weekend, forecasters say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Frigid temperatures will continue this weekend with another chance of snow Monday.

Freezing rain and light snow Friday night will taper off, but temperatures will linger in the 20s through Saturday and overnight lows in the teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Freezing temperatures Saturday morning prompted a warning from the weather service about black ice and slippery conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves.

Saturday and Sunday should see clear skies with temperatures not topping 30 degrees both days and wind chills between 5 and 15.

Temperatures may tick up into the 30s on Monday, but a wintry mix of rain and snow are expected throughout the day with a chance of light snow Monday night, forecasters said.

The rest of the week is forecast to have more mild temperatures in the 40s and clear skies.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

