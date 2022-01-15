TODAY'S PAPER
Temperatures today won't top 20 with wind chills below zero, forecasters say

Icy view from the Boat Basin at Robert

Icy view from the Boat Basin at Robert Moses State Park early Saturday morning. Credit: Asia Lee

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
The weekend on Long Island starts off with temperatures not topping 20 degrees and wind chill below zero, forecasters said.

Saturday will see high temperatures in the teens with gusts up to 26 mph and wind chills dropping to -10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits.

Temperatures will warm slightly Sunday into the mid-30s but wind chills are expected to remain near zero degrees with calmer winds.

There is about an 80% chance of snow Sunday night with little accumulation before turning to rain after midnight with gusting winds topping 45 mph.

A coastal flood watch is in effect from Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Forecasters say there is potential for floodwaters three-feet above ground in southern Nassau and southwestern Suffolk counties along the Peconic Bay.

Meteorologists say that winds are then expected to shift to cause more moderate flooding of two-feet above ground.

The lousy weather is expected to last through Martin Luther King Day with rain all day and temperatures in the 40s and a possible wintry mix in the evening.

Most of Long Island could see up to half an inch of rain per hour, totaling about 1.5 inches of precipitation, with heaviest in Islip and western Suffolk communities like Farmingdale.

The high winds are expected to linger through the day until rain moves over Long Island by Monday evening.

Cold temperatures are set to remain through the week, ranging in the teens to the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

