Long Island weather: Sunny, ‘mild’ weekend with highs near 50

By Newsday Staff
With a low-pressure system passing north of the area, Long Island will enjoy “dry, mild and breezy conditions” on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s to low 50s.

It was 37 degrees just before 7 a.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport with winds from the southwest 13 mph. Early wind chill values could make it feel between 25 and 35 degrees.

As the day wears on, however, temperatures should hit highs of around 50 degrees under “mostly sunny” skies, the service said.

Saturday night brings lows around 30 with decreasing winds of 5 to 7 mph.

“A weak cold front will pass through tonight with slightly cooler but still above-normal readings for Sunday,” the service said.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 44; it will feel more like 25 to 35 degrees because of the wind chill, according to the weather service. Overnight, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 a.m. Monday.

The week starts with an increasing chance of rain: A 60 percent chance Monday goes up to 90 percent during the day Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures are forecast in the 30s. At this point, Wednesday seems to mark a return to sunny skies.

