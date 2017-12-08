TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 34° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 34° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chilly start to weekend with snow in forecast

Weather radar image taken on Friday, Dec. 8,

Weather radar image taken on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: NWS

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Friday should be chilly and cool on Long Island, but snow arrives Saturday morning, bringing several inches in some places, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Long Island and most of the region from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Most of Long Island could get up to 4 to 6 inches of snow, the advisory said, but 2 to 4 inches was more likely in southeastern Suffolk.

“I don’t think this is going to be a huge storm, but it bears watching,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. Totals were uncertain depending upon the track of the storm. “it’s going to be a really close call,” he said.

“One thing is certain: Saturday will be a mess driving,” with snow on top of autumn leaves that are still on the ground, he said.

Temperatures should be in the low 40s Friday, in the low 30s Saturday and in the upper 30s Sunday, the weather service said.

It will be sunny Sunday and Monday, but there is a chance of snow again before noon Tuesday, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Andres Gallardo of Brentwood, 29, with a variety Beard grooming business growing on LI
NIFA Chairman Adam Barsky, center, during a NIFA NIFA orders $18M in Nassau spending cuts
Police investigate a shooting on Peninsula Boulevard in Cops: Gunfire near school board meeting
Drew Patrick Spa co-owners Richard Byrnes, left, and Giant toy soldiers greet downtown shoppers
Nayyar Imam, head of the Selden-based Long Island LI religious leaders react to Trump’s move
On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 Hemsptead Town supervisor-elect Laura Town proposes changes to union contract
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE