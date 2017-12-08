Friday should be chilly and cool on Long Island, but snow arrives Saturday morning, bringing several inches in some places, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Long Island and most of the region from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Most of Long Island could get up to 4 to 6 inches of snow, the advisory said, but 2 to 4 inches was more likely in southeastern Suffolk.

“I don’t think this is going to be a huge storm, but it bears watching,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. Totals were uncertain depending upon the track of the storm. “it’s going to be a really close call,” he said.

“One thing is certain: Saturday will be a mess driving,” with snow on top of autumn leaves that are still on the ground, he said.

Temperatures should be in the low 40s Friday, in the low 30s Saturday and in the upper 30s Sunday, the weather service said.

It will be sunny Sunday and Monday, but there is a chance of snow again before noon Tuesday, the weather service said.