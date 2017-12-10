The first snow of the season, dumping up to 5 inches in some areas, departed from Long Island Sunday morning with clouds moving off to the east — making way for lots of sunshine to help melt remnants of the storm.

But until that sun gets a chance to really shine Sunday, watch out for icy conditions on untreated surfaces, according to a black ice warning, issued by the National Weather Service for all of Long Island.

“Be careful walking around your house, or neighborhood or just out and about across Long Island and driving on those back roads — things could be a little bit slick,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer warned.

Northwestern Suffolk had the most snow, according to National Weather Service totals recorded so far.

The most snow fell in Centerport at 4.8 inches, with even more in the Vanderbilt Museum area, which got 5 inches. Commack was close at 4 inches while Baiting Hollow was on the lower end in the county with 0.6 inches and Ridge and Islip Airport came in at 1 inch and 1.3 inches respectively.

In Nassau, Merrick saw 3.9 inches, Rockville Centre, 3.1, Plainview, 3, Carle Place and North Merrick, 2.8 and New Hyde Park, 2.2.

Later Sunday, the wind will pick up — gusting up to 20 mph out of the west and making the high temperatures feel like they’re in the 20s to low 30s though the mercury will climb to around 40 on much of the Island.

According to News 12, Glen Cove, Baldwin and Wantagh will be among the warmest spots on Sunday with highs reaching 42 while Kings Park and Patchogue will reach 40 and Southold and Montauk only 39.

Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton, said the normal high is 45 and the normal low 30.

More cold weather comes Sunday night when the low will be 28 with wind chills making it feel like temperatures are in the teens or single digits.

Monday’s temperatures will be a little milder ahead of colder air returning in the middle of the week.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and highs of 41 degrees and lows overnight of 33.

Some unsettled weather is in the forecast again on Tuesday when mostly cloudy skies are expected along with scattered showers. The high will be an even warmer 45, however, though the low will drop to 23.

Another mix of sun and clouds arrives for Wednesday when the high will be just 30 degrees and the low will be a chilly 17.

Some snow could return for Thursday when it will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. The high will again be 30 degrees and a low of 20 is forecast.

Mostly clouds will open the weekend on Friday when there’s another chance of flurries. The high will be 36 degrees and the low 24.