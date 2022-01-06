Thursday’s sunny skies and daytime high of 39 will be offset by a wind chill of 25 to 30 — and then what could be the tristate's first "accumulating snowfall" begins soon after midnight, the National Weather Service said.

Long Island can expect four to six inches of snow, while three to five inches are expected in New York City. The odds of snow were estimated at 100%.

"Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour for a period, with the best chances for locations east of New York City," the weather service said.

So Friday’s early morning drivers are urged to be cautious. "This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel during the Friday morning commute," forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Friday, along with a hazardous weather outlook.

Just how closely the storm tracks the 40N 70W bench mark — that spot out in the Atlantic known by its longitude and latitude, located due south of Nantucket and east of Philadelphia — will determine how much snow falls over the metropolitan area.

"A track slightly closer to the coast, could increase amounts, especially across Long Island and Southern Connecticut, while a track slightly to the east, could result in lesser amounts," the service said.

By Friday around 10 a.m., another one to two inches of snow may have fallen, but then skies should clear and the sun will shine.

The odds of precipitation in that period were estimated at 60%.

The metro area’s daytime high should reach 35 — but it will be coupled with a biting wind chill of 20 to 25.

Friday night will be markedly colder: thermometers will descend to 20 and with northwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph, the wind chill will range from 10 to 15, forecasters said.

Saturday should be bright, clear and cold — possibly enticing sledders and skiers to give it a go. The daytime high will reach 34 — though wind gusts could hit 20 mph.

That night, however, will be clear — just like Sunday morning, but showers likely sail in early that afternoon, mostly after 1 p.m., with the weather service calculating the odds at 60%. The daytime high should reach 42.

And possibly, depending on when a cold front marches through, there might be a bit of snow at the start. "It may be cold enough, especially inland, for precipitation to begin as all snow," the weather service said.,

"Elsewhere to the east and along the coast, plain rain is expected," it said.

On Sunday night, the low temperature should hit 28.

And there could be more precipitation just as the workweek begins.

Rain showers may develop before 1 a.m. Monday morning, possibly followed by snow showers, with those chances put at 60%.

Monday, however, should be mostly sunny, with a daytime high of 35.

And then the temperatures really plunge; Monday’s nighttime low will be just 15, forecasters said.

Tuesday — though sunny — also will be quite cold, with thermometers rising to 25.

After another bitterly cold night, with a low temperature of 16, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high of 33.

Clouds to clear Friday night

The tristate's snowstorm springs from a wave of low pressure forming along an "arctic front draped across the Deep South," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

So the snow expected to fall today in the Tennessee Valley and the central Appalachians by Friday morning will "also spread into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, where a few inches are possible." it said.

Low pressure systems bring storms because their warm, rising air allows vapors to condense.

As that low pressure wave heads out to sea, the weather service said that for the tristate area: "It looks like snow starts to overspread the region around midnight, the steadiest of the snow falls between 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. through 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., then snow tapering off after 10 a.m. to noon."

And then a cloud-clearing high pressure system forms Friday night.

It too then heads out to the Atlantic, allowing a cold front, expected to deliver rain, to sweep in from the west late Saturday night.

The "arctic" high pressure system that then develops explains the drop in temperatures expected early next week.

"Tuesday will likely be the coldest air of the season thus far, with highs not climbing out of the 20s," the weather service said.

It added: "Wind chill values may only be in the single digits above zero Monday night and in teens for Tuesday."

And then, the combination of that polar air and the "relatively warm ocean waters" gives late Monday night and Tuesday morning a "very low chance" of snow showers.