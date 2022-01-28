A winter storm warning is in effect for Long Island as it braces for a two-day storm arriving Friday night that forecasters said will bring 10 to 16 inches of snow, high winds and potential blizzard conditions.

After days of watching models of different storm tracks, the National Weather Service said in an advisory Friday morning that eastern Long Island can expect the highest snowfall amounts. New York City may get five to 10 inches of snow.

"Confidence is increasing on forecast snowfall amounts," the advisory said, adding, "but there is still uncertainty on the western extent and duration of moderate and heavy snow banding late

tonight into Saturday."

Newsday meteorologist Bill Korbel in a Thursday evening forecast said there is no question a "really big snowstorm is headed our way."

The weather service 5:12 a.m. advisory says it will be powdery snow and temperatures will drop into the lower 20s tonight and the lower teens tonight. It will be in the lower 20s Saturday.Strong winds are still predicted to be a factor.

On Saturday, eastern Long Island is expected to see 25 to 35 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds will be strong, but less damaging, on the rest of the Island.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is probable on both the North and South shores.

Check back for more on this developing story.

.