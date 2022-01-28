TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

LI forecast: Winter weather warning issued, snow totals of 10-16 inches predicted

The predicted snowfall total from the National Weather

The predicted snowfall total from the National Weather Service. Credit: National Weather Service

By Newsday Staff
Print

A winter storm warning is in effect for Long Island as it braces for a two-day storm arriving Friday night that forecasters said will bring 10 to 16 inches of snow, high winds and potential blizzard conditions.

After days of watching models of different storm tracks, the National Weather Service said in an advisory Friday morning that eastern Long Island can expect the highest snowfall amounts. New York City may get five to 10 inches of snow.

"Confidence is increasing on forecast snowfall amounts," the advisory said, adding, "but there is still uncertainty on the western extent and duration of moderate and heavy snow banding late

tonight into Saturday."

Newsday meteorologist Bill Korbel in a Thursday evening forecast said there is no question a "really big snowstorm is headed our way."

The weather service 5:12 a.m. advisory says it will be powdery snow and temperatures will drop into the lower 20s tonight and the lower teens tonight. It will be in the lower 20s Saturday.Strong winds are still predicted to be a factor.

On Saturday, eastern Long Island is expected to see 25 to 35 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds will be strong, but less damaging, on the rest of the Island.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is probable on both the North and South shores.

Check back for more on this developing story.

.

By Newsday Staff

More news

Slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is shown in
Funeral for slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera to be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral today
This portrait of the late commercial airline pilot
Portrait of Long Island airline pilot lands at Smithsonian
Town of Hempstead workers prepare for the weekend's
Winter storm warning issued, more than a foot of snow possible
Richard Leakey, paleoanthropologist, politician, explorer and environmentalist, gives
Famed fossil discoverer from Stony Brook confirmed Africa was humanity's birthplace
The body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera
Mourners pack St. Patrick's Cathedral for slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera's wake
Zaire Baines, Portledge senior, smiles during the second
Portledge's Baines sets LI boys hoops scoring record
Didn’t find what you were looking for?