A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Suffolk County, as Long Island on Saturday faces its first accumulating snowfall of the season.

The forecast for central and northeastern Suffolk was for 5 to 7 inches of snow, with the southeastern section looking at a wide range — around 6 inches closer to Moriches, and more like 2 closer to Montauk, where there’ll be more of an influence from the warmer ocean waters, Patrick Maloit, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton, said Friday.

The warning, in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday, advised drivers to expect “significant reductions in visibility at times” with accumulation on pavement “more likely in the afternoon and evening.” Areas under the warning are expected to see some moderate to heavy snowfall through the day.

Hempstead prepared for possible snow fall

Nassau County, expected to see 3 to 5 inches, was under a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Sunday, telling of visibility issues and more likely accumulation for the afternoon and evening hours.

Southeastern Suffolk, too, was under an advisory through 6 a.m. Sunday, describing snow, “possibly mixing with rain and sleet in the afternoon and evening.” Drivers should “plan on slippery road conditions” and “reduced visibilities at times.”

Snow should start winding down toward early evening, with some lighter snow persisting later in the evening, said Jay Engle, a weather service meteorologist in Upton. “This is mainly a daytime event,” he said.

Care should be taken on untreated roads Saturday night, which will become icy as temperatures fall below 32 degrees, the weather service said.

Based on the early Saturday forecast, Long Island snowfall amounts could still change if the track shifts.

Temperatures during the day Saturday are expected to reach a high of about 34 degrees.

PSEG Long Island spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said Friday the utility has scheduled additional work crews to be available “across the Island to respond safely and as quickly as possible to any outages that may occur.”

The Town of Hempstead was “preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season,” Councilman Anthony D’Esposito said Friday morning. “Our crews are installing plow blades on trucks, and workers are filling up spray trucks with the town’s new ice-melting brine solution to spread on roadways.”

To help facilitate the town’s snowplowing, residents are asked to move their vehicles from roads once snow starts and to refrain from shoveling or blowing snow from their property into the road.

With the storm expected to “be particularly challenging for holiday shoppers heading out on the roads” in the morning, he encouraged residents to plan ahead and limit driving once the flakes start falling.

Town of Oyster Bay highway workers were set to start pre-treating roadways late Friday, using sand and salt, and “our snow-fighting crew is at the ready to plow and salt roadways,” said Joseph Saladino, town supervisor.

Stocked with 9,000 tons of road salt and sand, the town also has at the ready a fleet of 300 plow and salt trucks, pickups with plows and sanders, payloaders and other equipment. With an eye to efficient snow clearing, supervisors can use GPS to monitor the vehicles to determine locations and when plows might be down, the town said in a release.

Sunday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising to the upper 30s.

With Mark Harrington and William Murphy