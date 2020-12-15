TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, high of 38 today before storm Wednesday

Tuesday’s sun and daytime high of 38 will be followed Wednesday by a powerful coastal storm that could bring New York and much of New England a foot or more of snow by the time it draws away on Thursday, forecasters said. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla and Robert Brodsky joan.gralla@newsday.com, robert.brodsky@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Tuesday’s sun and daytime high of 38 will be followed Wednesday by a powerful coastal storm that could bring New York and much of New England a foot or more of snow by the time it draws away on Thursday, forecasters said.

And don’t look for the white stuff to melt away anytime soon: Temperatures should stay below 40 for the rest of the week, though no more precipitation is expected and skies will vary from sun to clouds, advised the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

A winter storm watch and hazardous weather outlook were issued from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon, the weather service said, warning 14 inches of snow, possibly combined with sleet, may fall.

Wind gusts could hit 50 mph — possibly knocking down tree limbs — and near blizzard conditions may arise.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the NWS said.

One uncertainty, the forecasters said, is determining whether the snow will mix with sleet or rain, a possibility most pronounced for the North Forks.

Until then, "Today will be a fairly dry and chilly day as a strong arctic high pressure system remains anchored north of the area," the weather service said, predicting a wind chill of 20 to 30.

"Skies will become progressively cloudier through the night as high cirrus eventually overtake the area," the NWS said, adding overnight lows could fall into the teens and low 20s. Cirrus clouds are made up of ice crystals and may look like white bands.

"Given the strong arctic high to the north with surface and low level temperatures at or below freezing, most of the area should see an all snow event. The last several runs of the NAM (computer model) put this somewhat into doubt," the experts said.

Increasing winds blowing from the northeast on Wednesday evening through Thursday — 25 to 35 mph inland and 40 to 50 mph along the coast — may nearly qualify the storm as a blizzard.

The weather service defines a blizzard as having sustained gusts of 35 mph an hour and "considerable snow" that lowers visibility to a quarter of a mile or less.

The new moon may bring minor coastal flooding to Nassau bays on Tuesday, and the Wednesday to Thursday storm’s hazards could include possible widespread "coastal impacts" or flooding, the NWS said.

