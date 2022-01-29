TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island's biggest snowstorm of the winter in photos

Print

Long Island was inundated with snow on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from Mineola to Montauk. Here are photos from across the island.

A person walks on westbound 495, just East
Credit: Craig Ruttle

A person walks on the westbound Long Island Expressway, just east of the Pinelawn Road overpass in Melville on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Heavy winds and snow at MacArthur Airport in
Credit: Howard Simmons

Heavy winds and snow are seen at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Yamit Hurtado from East Hampton walks along Newtown
Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Yamit Hurtado from East Hampton walks along Newtown Lane during a snowstorm in East Hampton, Jan. 29, 2022.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone during a weather
Credit: Howard Simmons

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks during a weather-related press conference at the Suffolk County DPW Yard Salt Barn on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Brian Rhodes clears the driveway next to his
Credit: Gregory A. Shemitz

Brian Rhodes clears the driveway next to his home in Stony Brook. Jan. 29, 2022.

Giovani Perez, of Bellport, and Nick Mehia, of
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Giovani Perez, of Bellport, and Nick Mehia, of Farmingville, in foreground, shovel snow at the Social Security building along Oak Street in Patchogue, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Giovani Perez, of Bellport, clears snow along Oak
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Giovani Perez, of Bellport, clears snow along Oak Street in Patchogue, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

George Garcia shovels out the driveway of his
Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

George Garcia shovels out the driveway of his Stony Brook home, Saturday morning, Jan. 29, 2022.

A snow plow clears the sidewalk on Main
Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

A snow plow clears the sidewalk on Main Street in Patchogue, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The empty LIRR Train station at Great Neck
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

The empty LIRR train station in Great Neck is seen as the snow falls on Jan. 29, 2022

Cars are lined up with windshield wipers at
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Cars are lined up with windshield wipers at attention along Welwyn Road as the snow falls in Great Neck Saturday morning.

Snowplows and sanders get refilled with salt and
Credit: DTW World Wide Imaging, Inc./David Trotman-Wilkins

Snowplows and sanders get refilled with salt and sand at the Nassau County Department of Public Works' Glen Cove Garage.

A snowplow makes its way along Welwyn Rd
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

A snowplow makes its way along Welwyn Rd as the snow falls in Great Neck on Jan. 29, 2022

Heavy winds and snow may have caused a
Credit: John Roca

Heavy winds and snow may have caused a utility pole to lean on Pine Street in East Moriches on Jan, 29, 2022.

Michael Cavanaugh clears the sidewalks in fron of
Credit: John Roca

Michael Cavanaugh clears the sidewalks in front of East Moriches Hardware in East Moriches on Jan 29, 2022.

High winds and snow hit Stewart Avenue in
Credit: Howard Schnapp

High winds and snow hit Stewart Avenue in Garden City on Saturday morning.

Snow Plows clear the treets on Old Country
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Snow plows clear the streets on Old Country Road in Carle Place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Pedestrians make their way down Old Country Rd.
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Pedestrians make their way down Old Country Rd. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Carle Place.

A NICE bus navigates a snow-covered Old Country
Credit: Howard Schnapp

A NICE bus navigates a snow-covered Old Country Road on Saturday in Carle Place.

Michael Cavanaugh, owner of East Moriches Hardware, drives
Credit: John Roca

Michael Cavanaugh, owner of East Moriches Hardware, drives a bucket loader on Montauk Highway in East Moriches to get to work on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Danny Lee walks his dog Tegan during a
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Danny Lee walks his dog, Tegan, during a snowstorm in Rockaway Point, Queens on Jan. 29, 2022.

Street plowing early in a Snow storm that's
Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

A plow is seen on the streets of Rockaway Point, Queens early on Jan. 29, 2022.

Heavy snow show unplowed Moriches Ave and about
Credit: John Roca

An unplowed Moriches Avenue in East Moriches is seen on Jan. 29, 2022.

A worker shovels snow in front of a
Credit: Gordon M. Grant

A worker shovels snow in front of a business on Main Street during a snowstorm in East Hampton Saturday morning.

Plows try to clear snow from Old Country
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Plows try to clear snow from Old Country Road in Carle Place on Saturday morning.

Julio Contreras shovels Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Julio Contreras shovels Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Carle Place.

Wind blows snow around the parking area at
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Wind blows snow around the parking area at the Hilton Garden Inn at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Saturday.

Winds and snow drifts blow around the parking
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Winds and snow drifts blow around the parking area of the Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Saturday morning.

Plows try to keep a snow covered Old
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Plows try to keep a snow-covered Old Country Road passable on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Carle Place.

Drivers navigate a snow-covered Old Country Road on
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Drivers navigate a snow-covered Old Country Road on Saturday morning in Carle Place.

A winter storm in Riverhead on Saturday, Jan.
Credit: Randee Daddona

Riverhead is seen during the snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

A payloader moves snow in the Reutershan parking
Credit: Gordon M. Grant

A payloader moves snow in the Reutershan parking lot during a snowstorm in East Hampton, Jan. 29, 2022.

A snowplow goes to work at the LIRR
Credit: Daniel Goodrich

A snowplow goes to work at the LIRR station in Bay Shore on Saturday.

LIWEAT220130SFire Island Ferry docked during winter storm
Credit: Daniel Goodrich

A Fire Island ferry docked during the winter storm Saturday.

More news

About $900,000 in cash and a ledger documenting
Two LI nurses accused of faking COVID-19 vaccination cards
Plows try to clear snow from Old Country
Official: Woman found dead in vehicle during monster snowstorm that's expected to drop up to 24 inches on LI
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks in Geddes, NY, on
Governor extends mask mandate for indoor public places to Feb. 10
Drivers navigate a snow-covered Old Country Road on
Forecast: Up to 17 inches of snow expected as massive storm moves in
Dr. James Schneider, chief of pediatric critical care
Doctors on alert for condition that develops in kids after COVID-19
Customers return to Jake's 58 in Islandia on
Hochul seeking to speed casino licensing with eye on downstate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?