Long Island was inundated with snow on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from Mineola to Montauk. Here are photos from across the island.

A person walks on the westbound Long Island Expressway, just east of the Pinelawn Road overpass in Melville on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Heavy winds and snow are seen at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Yamit Hurtado from East Hampton walks along Newtown Lane during a snowstorm in East Hampton, Jan. 29, 2022.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks during a weather-related press conference at the Suffolk County DPW Yard Salt Barn on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Brian Rhodes clears the driveway next to his home in Stony Brook. Jan. 29, 2022.

Giovani Perez, of Bellport, and Nick Mehia, of Farmingville, in foreground, shovel snow at the Social Security building along Oak Street in Patchogue, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Giovani Perez, of Bellport, clears snow along Oak Street in Patchogue, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

George Garcia shovels out the driveway of his Stony Brook home, Saturday morning, Jan. 29, 2022.

A snow plow clears the sidewalk on Main Street in Patchogue, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The empty LIRR train station in Great Neck is seen as the snow falls on Jan. 29, 2022

Cars are lined up with windshield wipers at attention along Welwyn Road as the snow falls in Great Neck Saturday morning.

Snowplows and sanders get refilled with salt and sand at the Nassau County Department of Public Works' Glen Cove Garage.

A snowplow makes its way along Welwyn Rd as the snow falls in Great Neck on Jan. 29, 2022

Heavy winds and snow may have caused a utility pole to lean on Pine Street in East Moriches on Jan, 29, 2022.

Michael Cavanaugh clears the sidewalks in front of East Moriches Hardware in East Moriches on Jan 29, 2022.

High winds and snow hit Stewart Avenue in Garden City on Saturday morning.

Snow plows clear the streets on Old Country Road in Carle Place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Pedestrians make their way down Old Country Rd. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Carle Place.

A NICE bus navigates a snow-covered Old Country Road on Saturday in Carle Place.

Michael Cavanaugh, owner of East Moriches Hardware, drives a bucket loader on Montauk Highway in East Moriches to get to work on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Danny Lee walks his dog, Tegan, during a snowstorm in Rockaway Point, Queens on Jan. 29, 2022.

A plow is seen on the streets of Rockaway Point, Queens early on Jan. 29, 2022.

An unplowed Moriches Avenue in East Moriches is seen on Jan. 29, 2022.

A worker shovels snow in front of a business on Main Street during a snowstorm in East Hampton Saturday morning.

Plows try to clear snow from Old Country Road in Carle Place on Saturday morning.

Julio Contreras shovels Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Carle Place.

Wind blows snow around the parking area at the Hilton Garden Inn at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Saturday.

Winds and snow drifts blow around the parking area of the Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma Saturday morning.

Plows try to keep a snow-covered Old Country Road passable on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Carle Place.

Drivers navigate a snow-covered Old Country Road on Saturday morning in Carle Place.

Riverhead is seen during the snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

A payloader moves snow in the Reutershan parking lot during a snowstorm in East Hampton, Jan. 29, 2022.

A snowplow goes to work at the LIRR station in Bay Shore on Saturday.