Long Island forecast: Sunday starts dry, cooler week

Long Islanders, weighted down by days of high heat and humidity, will see a drop in both Sunday with highs in the low 80s and dry and comfortable conditions continuing through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The relief from several days of 90-plus days came in the form of a cold front that produced thunderstorms across the area Saturday night and caused a shift in wind direction, the weather service said.

“The winds have been pretty much out of the south or southwest, which was ushering in warm and humid temperatures and conditions,” said NWS meteorologist Matthew Wunsch. “But behind the thunderstorm last night we have a northwest flow that's bringing in a drier and a cooler air mass.”

The high Sunday will top out at about 79 degrees, with a low Sunday night of 64 under partly cloudy skies, the weather service said. Dry conditions will remain until the middle of the week with highs in the low-to-mid 80s into next weekend and eveninglows in the mid 60s.

“It should be pretty moderate through the week,” Wunsch said.

There’s a 40% chance of showers after 8 p.m. Thursday, jumping to 50% Friday under otherwise partly sunny skies, according to the weather service’s five-day forecast.