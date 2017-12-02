Long Islanders are stepping into a mostly uneventful weather weekend Saturday with a chance to see above-average temperatures Sunday.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, used three words to describe conditions for the next three days: “a dry weekend.”

For Saturday, skies will show a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high will be around 48 degrees and winds will come from the northeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. On Saturday night, the temperatures will drop to about 34 degrees.

There are no hazardous weather advisories planned for this weekend, Engle said. The meteorologist said this weekend’s temperatures will mostly hit their average for this time of year.

“But it could be a little above normal on Sunday,” he said.

For Sunday, there will be another mix of sun and clouds and the daytime temperature could reach 53 degrees with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Sunday night will be in the mid 30s.

On Monday, there could be another 50-degree day with a possible high near 51, according to the weather service. Winds will come from the southeast at 6 to 8 miles per hour, and the overnight lows will be 40 degrees.

The dry conditions will continue into early next week, Engle said, when Long Island won’t see its first real chance of rain until Tuesday.