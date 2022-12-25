Long Island weather: Lots of sunshine today as temps to rise into upper 20s from teens on Christmas Eve 

Was Long Island naughty or nice?

If the weather outside on Christmas morning is any indication, Santa may have left a lump of coal in our stocking in the form of bitter cold temperatures and wind chills that will leave even the most dedicated reindeers begging for mercy.

Temperatures start the day in the single digits to lower teens with wind chills around 0 to -10, according to the National Weather Service. Relief will come ever so slightly as the thermostat rises into the middle and upper 20s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and wind chills in the teens. Temperatures will dip back down again Sunday evening into the high teens with winds of up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

On the waters, a small advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday on Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners bays, and South Shore bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay with gusts of up to 35 mph.

The region experienced record cold on Christmas Eve, the weather service said, with temperatures at Long Island MacArthur Airport touching 16 degrees overnight. Central Park's high was 15 degree, making it the second coldest Christmas Eve since 1869, the weather service said.

And the arctic cold is not the only concern for Long Islanders venturing out to church or for brunch with friends and family.

Patches of ice, including potentially black ice, continue to populate the region — the remnants of Friday's winter storm that left many parts of Long Island underwater.

While most of the flooding has since receded, sheets of ice remain in some areas, including on the tip of the North Fork on the roadway leading into Orient Beach State Park. It was the only Long Island state park forced to close Saturday.

Citing "unprecedented extreme frigid temperatures" that were driving increased demand, along with natural gas pipeline disruptions, National Grid asked its 1.9 million customers in the New York metro area to reduce natural gas usage through Sunday afternoon

“Ensuring safe and reliable service for our customers and the communities we serve is our number one priority and concern,” said Ross Turrini, chief operating officer, in a news release. “We appreciate the support of our customers in helping to ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these conservation measures.”

There were signs of good news, however, throughout the Island.

PSEG Long Island was reporting only eight customers without power Sunday morning while nearly all Long Island Rail Road branch trains are operating on or close to schedule.