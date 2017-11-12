This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Morning
Overcast 32° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Break in cold snap, some rain this week

Umbrellas should be at the ready for possible showers on Monday and Thursday, but temperatures will increase from last week’s “bitter cold.”

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Islanders on Sunday can look forward to a slight break in the cold snap that hit the area during the past couple of days but it will still be chilly with highs averaging in the mid- to upper-40s, forecasters say.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer predicted a high of 47 for Islip, Montauk and Greenport, 46 for Rocky Point, Quogue and Island Park and 45 for Port Washington. He noted the normal high for this time of year at Islip is 55 degrees.

The normal low is 38, according to Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton. “It will feel chilly outside but not that bitter cold we’ve had the past couple of days,” Hammer said. He said to look also for sunny to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 36, which Hammer noted will be “a little bit milder than the past couple of nights.”

A chance for a couple of light rain showers comes on a mostly cloudy Monday when the high will be 47 and the low 37.

Any rain clears out by Tuesday when it will be partly sunny and breezy and the high warms slightly to 50 degrees and the overnight low to 39.

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Wednesday when a high of 51 degrees is predicted and an overnight low of 42.

On Thursday Long Islanders should be prepared to have their umbrellas nearby again for morning showers that give way to increasing sunshine. The high will be 55 degrees and the low 36.

Mostly sunny skies open the weekend on Friday along with a high of 49 degrees. The overnight low will be 40.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Tiny Town playground was donated to the village Village plans to renovate Tiny Town playground
Crescent Beach in Glen Cove has been closed Officials: Beach closure needs more studies
Nick and John DeVito renovated the Prohibition-era speakeasy Brothers revive Prohibition-era LI speakeasy
Emergency personnel on scene where a car struck Cops: 1 dead after car crashes into house
Kantian Skincare co-founder Richard Klein, left, and president Amazon policy change hurts LI startup’s sales
A developer wants to build apartments at this Developer seeks tax breaks on apartment project
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE