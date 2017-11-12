Long Islanders on Sunday can look forward to a slight break in the cold snap that hit the area during the past couple of days but it will still be chilly with highs averaging in the mid- to upper-40s, forecasters say.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer predicted a high of 47 for Islip, Montauk and Greenport, 46 for Rocky Point, Quogue and Island Park and 45 for Port Washington. He noted the normal high for this time of year at Islip is 55 degrees.

The normal low is 38, according to Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton. “It will feel chilly outside but not that bitter cold we’ve had the past couple of days,” Hammer said. He said to look also for sunny to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 36, which Hammer noted will be “a little bit milder than the past couple of nights.”

A chance for a couple of light rain showers comes on a mostly cloudy Monday when the high will be 47 and the low 37.

Any rain clears out by Tuesday when it will be partly sunny and breezy and the high warms slightly to 50 degrees and the overnight low to 39.

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Wednesday when a high of 51 degrees is predicted and an overnight low of 42.

On Thursday Long Islanders should be prepared to have their umbrellas nearby again for morning showers that give way to increasing sunshine. The high will be 55 degrees and the low 36.

Mostly sunny skies open the weekend on Friday along with a high of 49 degrees. The overnight low will be 40.