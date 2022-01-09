Forecast: Bitter cold arrives on LI this week

Long Islanders can expect to crank up the heat and make use of their fireplaces in the days ahead as a rainy Sunday makes way for a frigid start to the workweek.

Rain is likely today, mainly in the afternoon, with highs in the middle to lower 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning, there may be some freezing rain for northwest Long Island, making for slippery travel, the weather service said.

The day also looks windy with more than 30 mph gusts possible and wind chill values as low as 25 degrees. Then skies are expected to gradually clear overnight.

Monday’s high is predicted to be right around freezing, but wind chill values as low as 15 degrees will make the day feel much colder, the weather service said. The night brings a chance of flurries and wind chill values down to a bone-chilling negative five degrees for some parts of the Island.

Then the rest of the week looks sunny, but still cold.

Tuesday’s high is predicted to be just 19, although the highs for the rest of the week could reach above freezing. Average highs on Long Island for this time of year are in the 40s with lows in the 20s, according to the weather service.

Wednesday brings a bit of warmup compared to earlier in the week with a high in the mid-30s. Thursday’s high could reach nearly 40 degrees and then back down to the mid-30s for Friday, according to the weather service.

A chance of snow showers is possible for Saturday, the weather service said.