Long Island can expect cool temperatures, cloudy skies and damp conditions for Sunday and Monday before a warmup and a return of partially sunny skies by Thursday, forecasters said.

Sunday on Long Island will be mostly cloudly with rain "for the most part holding off" for the day, said Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau. The likelihood for wet weather is greater toward the western portions of Long Island and New York City, he said.

“Looking at mostly cloudy conditions, could be a few raindrops, mainly to the west,” Wichrowski said. “We’re looking at some wet weather over the next couple of days.”

Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 63° Overcast 66°/60°

The likelihood of rain will increase Sunday night into Monday morning, Wichrowski said. Periods of rain are possible on Monday, along with a chance of thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to the low to mid-80s, beginning Tuesday, when humidity levels will also rise with a 50-percent chance of thunderstorms and a low of 71.

On Wednesday, skies are expected to remain cloudy with a 30-percent chance of thunderstorms, a high of 85 degrees and a low of 71. Mostly cloudy skies with occasional sun is in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 83 and a low of 69.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted for Friday with a high of 81 and a low of 68. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday.

Long Island is not expected to take a direct hit from Tropical Storm Florence, which is expected to make landfall later this week off the east coast of Florida or the Carolinas, but forecasters recommended putting hurricane plans in place and being prepared in the unlikely event the system tracks north.