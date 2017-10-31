No, it’s not going to be a dark and stormy night, but Long Island’s demons, witches and Winnie the Poohs will just have to make do with a sunny but breezy day, with mostly clear skies at night — and no chance of precipitation, forecasters say.

In other words, “nice weather for trick or treating,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, who points out that trick-or-treaters heading out in the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. range can expect dry conditions and temperatures between 47 and 52 degrees.

Sunset occurs at 5:50 p.m.

It will be breezy, though, with winds from the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, he said, gusting in some areas up to 25 mph.

Those gusts, according to the National Weather Service, are most likely for early to midafternoon.

The overnight hours are mostly clear, with temperatures heading down to around 40 degrees in Nassau County and the mid-30s farther east, the weather service said, with potential for patchy frost in the pine barrens, as lows dip to near freezing.

About 7,000 of LIPA’s 1.1 million customers were without power early Tuesday, down from a high of about 114,000 who experienced outages as a result of a fast-moving storm on Sunday that brought high winds and rain through Monday morning. About 11,400 customers had remained without power as of Monday evening at 9:20 p.m. PSEG said it expected 95 percent of those affected by the storm to be restored by midnight Monday while expecting the bulk of remaining outages would be restored by midnight Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking to be partly sunny, with temperatures heading up to around 57.

The morning, Hoffman says, brings “breaks of sunshine,” then “going to mostly cloudy skies.”