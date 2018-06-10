TODAY'S PAPER
A cool, mostly dry week in the Long Island forecast

Chance of rain on Long Island for Sunday

Chance of rain on Long Island for Sunday with mostly dry, cool conditions with high of 72, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Intermittent sprinkles Sunday morning on Long Island are expected to be replaced by dry, cool conditions with a mostly sunny and clear week ahead, forecasters said

A 20-percent chance of rain will remain throughout Sunday, said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

“It will probably be dry for the majority of the day,” Buccola said, adding that it will likely remain partly cloudy.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 72 degrees, with a low of 56 degrees.

Temperatures for the beginning of the week ahead are forecast for below the normal high this time of year of about 75 degrees.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 70 and a low of 54. Tuesday will see a high of 73, later becoming partly cloudy with a 30-percent chance of showers and a low of 63.

The morning commute could be damp on Wednesday, with a chance of showers before 10 a.m., and then again between noon and 2 p.m.

Temperatures will rise through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies. Thursday has a high of 79, with a low around 63. On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach 77, with a low of 60.

Newsday

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

