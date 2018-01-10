TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Warm stretch to bring rain, melting snow

The high temperature Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, was

The high temperature Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, was expected to be about 38 degrees, "pretty much typical for this time of year," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Skies may be dry Thursday, but forecasters have their eyes on quite a stretch of rain, lasting from early Friday to early Saturday.

Long Island is looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain with the potential for areas to the east to see up to 4 inches in some spots, said Faye Morrone, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, based on the late Wednesday afternoon forecast.

That’s as winds from the south will help temperatures rise Thursday, Friday and Saturday to the low to mid 50s, the National Weather Service said.

Rain becomes likely for Friday’s early morning hours through early Saturday, not necessarily steady but coming in waves, some heavy, with widespread fog also in the picture.

The rain and warm temperatures will help melt the area’s snowpack, leading to possible flooding in poor drainage areas, said Tim Morrin, also a weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Drivers will want to keep an eye out for areas of flooded roadways, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Then, “cold air rushes in immediately following the heavy rain” with temperatures falling through the day Saturday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Look for “a gradual cool down,” Morrin said, with the mid-20s expected for daybreak Sunday, which was forecast to warm up to the high 20s, and which will be the case with Monday as well.

