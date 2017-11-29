Skies should be mostly sunny Wednesday over Long Island with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, forecasters said.

Winds will be brisk at 10 to 20 mph, according to Matt Hammer, meteorologist at News 12 Long Island.

“We’ll have an overall great day today with sunshine and some passing mid- and high-level clouds,” Hammer said.

The temperature will drop to about freezing Wednesday night and rise to the upper 40s — the norm for this time of year — on Thursday, he said.

Clouds will increase Thursday and there could be light showers Thursday night into Friday morning, Hammer said.

“Other than that, looks like a dry weather through the weekend and another chance of some rain showers either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week,” Hammer said.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for rough waters and gusting winds until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the ocean off the South Shore and until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Long Island Sound and Peconic and Gardiners bays.