An arctic blast with the potential to set a record will bear down on Long Island on Thursday as forecasters continue to try to figure out whether a snowstorm could add another chapter to the winter weather drama this weekend.

But so far so good with an improved outlook for what was earlier in the week a 50 percent chance of a heavy snow on Saturday.

Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said that while forecasters are keeping an eye on a system working its way across the Great Lakes that, combined with moisture off the ocean, could conjure up a snowstorm, accumulations of just up to 2 inches seem most likely.

“The models are in better agreement,” Morrone said Thursday morning. “There’s still a chance of snow in the forecast for Saturday, but it looks like the highest amounts would be 2 inches as we get out toward Montauk — not a lot of snow.”

Thursday’s very cold temperatures will bring highs to the area of only 17 to 21 degrees with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph making it feel like teeth-chattering temperatures below zero at times, Morrone said.

“The wind chill should start off around zero or in the negative or single digits, then rise to around 5 or above throughout the day today,” Morrone said.

The average normal high is 40 degrees and the low 25. The record low for Thursday at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 3 degrees, set in 1966.

And heavy coats, hats, scarves, ski masks and gloves are expected to be fashion must-haves for Long Islanders heading outdoors through New Year’s Day and well into next week.

Warming centers also have been made available in both Suffolk and Nassau counties to help the homeless and others who may need assistance in escaping the dangerously cold weather.

Thursday’s brutal cold will continue into nighttime, when lows will be around 10 degrees with the winds dying down to 5 to 10 mph, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Mostly clouds are ahead for Friday, when it will be slightly milder with a high of 22 degrees. Snow showers are possible overnight with a low of 18.

On Saturday forecasters will be watching the coast for snow, Avery said, but he agreed that less snow than expected is likely.

“Right now, it looks like anything from flurries to perhaps a couple inches of fluffy, powdery snow” with the best chance for accumulations in eastern Suffolk. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

The clouds hang around into Saturday night when there will be a few snow showers with lows from 10 to 15 degrees.

Frigid weather is ahead for a mostly sunny New Year’s Eve, on Sunday, when highs are predicted in the teens with extreme cold moving in at night bringing lows in the single digits, Avery added.

More brutal cold starts off 2018 on Monday, when highs will be only in the midteens and the nighttime will see lows in the single-digits return.