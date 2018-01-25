It’s little wonder that Long Islanders may be feeling like spectators of January weather pingpong.

After four days in the 50s and Wednesday’s mid-40s, we see a cool down to below-normal temperatures for Thursday and Friday, which are set to head up to the low to mid-30s, forecasters say.

Expect a cold day Thursday, “as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark,” the National Weather Service said in its regional summary. “Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.”

Thursday’s overnight low is expected to dip to the midteens near daybreak Friday, the weather service said. After that “chilly start to the day,” temperatures head up to the mid-30s.

But, hang on for the weekend. That’s when temperatures turn mild again, with highs right around 50 degrees in the forecast, and Sunday bringing the likelihood of rain.

For this time of year, 38 degrees is considered the normal daily high at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with 23 the average daily low, the weather service said.

And, can you guess what’s returning next week? A swing back to colder air, the weather service said.

Here’s how Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, puts it: “Below normal through Friday — big warmup for weekend . . . and changes for next week,” including a chance for snow Monday and Tuesday.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As of day-end Wednesday, the average monthly temperature for January so far was registering 1.0 degrees below normal.

That’s as the month started out with six out of the first seven days coming in at 14 to 22 degrees below normal for average daily temperatures, according to weather service data.

A few days after that cold spell, we saw a three-day warmup with highs in the 50s, including 58 degrees on Jan. 12.