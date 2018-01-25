TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 25° Good Morning
Few Clouds 25° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Below-normal temps before weekend warmup

Expect a cold day Thursday, “as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark,” the National Weather Service said.

Expect a cold day Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018,

Expect a cold day Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, "as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark," the National Weather Service said in its regional summary. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It’s little wonder that Long Islanders may be feeling like spectators of January weather pingpong.

After four days in the 50s and Wednesday’s mid-40s, we see a cool down to below-normal temperatures for Thursday and Friday, which are set to head up to the low to mid-30s, forecasters say.

Expect a cold day Thursday, “as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark,” the National Weather Service said in its regional summary. “Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.”

Thursday’s overnight low is expected to dip to the midteens near daybreak Friday, the weather service said. After that “chilly start to the day,” temperatures head up to the mid-30s.

But, hang on for the weekend. That’s when temperatures turn mild again, with highs right around 50 degrees in the forecast, and Sunday bringing the likelihood of rain.

For this time of year, 38 degrees is considered the normal daily high at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with 23 the average daily low, the weather service said.

And, can you guess what’s returning next week? A swing back to colder air, the weather service said.

Here’s how Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, puts it: “Below normal through Friday — big warmup for weekend . . . and changes for next week,” including a chance for snow Monday and Tuesday.

As of day-end Wednesday, the average monthly temperature for January so far was registering 1.0 degrees below normal.

That’s as the month started out with six out of the first seven days coming in at 14 to 22 degrees below normal for average daily temperatures, according to weather service data.

A few days after that cold spell, we saw a three-day warmup with highs in the 50s, including 58 degrees on Jan. 12.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen diner and the Bridgehampton Historic designation considered for downtown
Chef Brian Clermont of Brews Brothers Grille in LI eatery damaged in car crash reopens
Firefighters from the Manorville Fire Department fight to 2 injured in Suffolk house fire, police say
Oyster Bay Town Hall, in Oyster Bay on Search Oyster Bay Town salaries
Suffolk County police released surveillance images and video 2 sought in shotgun holdup, police say
Five Point Real Estate announced the sale of 2 LI apartment buildings sell for $16 million
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE