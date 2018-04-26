Drivers in Suffolk County are asked to be extra cautious early Thursday, as areas of fog can reduce visibility generally to a mile or less, even a quarter mile or less in spots, the National Weather Service said.

Fog was expected to lift toward sunrise.

With the area on track for highs in the mid-50s to 60s for the coming days — with Friday also bringing more rain — a look into early next week shows a warmup, with 70 degrees and up in the picture.

ISLIP, NY 53° Overcast 66°/47°

Starting out cloudy on Thursday, skies clear in the morning, giving way to “a good amount of sunshine” in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

That’s as temperatures are expected to rise to mostly the mid 60s — above the norm for the day, which is 61 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

“A mixture of sun and clouds with breezy conditions,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said of Thursday, with highs near 65.

Clouds start increasing again Thursday night, ahead of a “fast-moving system” that’s to bring more rain to the area on Friday, the weather service said. Temperatures were forecast to head up the high 50s in most areas, the weather service said.

The weekend days bring partly sunny skies and chances of showers overnight Saturday, as temperatures head up to the lower 60s Saturday and mid-50s Sunday.

Monday is mostly sunny, warming up to the low 60s — then, wait for it . . .

“A warming trend will then occur for the first few days of May,” the weather service said, meaning both Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunny skies, are looking to warm up to the 70s.