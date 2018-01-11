It will be partly sunny Thursday over Long Island after morning fog clears, forecasters said.

The morning fog was dense enough in some places that anyone out in it might think it was drizzle, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he expected the temperature to reach a high of about 50 degrees, well above average for this time of year.

“Pretty warm out there, considering where we’ve been for the past two weeks,” Hoffman said.

Rain that moves in early Friday, combined with warm conditions and lots of melting snow, could create flooding, Hoffman said.

The rain could be heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service, and will continue into Saturday morning.

Long Island is looking at 1 to 3 inches of rain with the potential for areas to the east to see up to 4 inches in some spots, the weather service said.

Daytime highs will be near 60 degrees Friday, will be in the mid-40s Friday night, then turn colder Saturday night into Sunday, the weather service said.

The daytime high Sunday will be about 28 degrees, but it will be sunny, the weather service said.

It remains clear and cold Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with temperatures reaching a high of about 28 degrees, the weather service said.