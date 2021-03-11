LI forecast: Near-record high temps, partly sunny skies

Thursday’s morning fog should vanish by around 9 a.m., and a warm front combined with partly sunny skies will help temperatures climb to near record highs, the experts said.

Though a cold front sets in this weekend, before that the entire Northeast and MidAtlantic region could see temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s, "with many daily records in jeopardy of falling," said the Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service.

While the daytime high for Islip may only reach 60, which is eight degrees below the record, the National Weather Service said, LaGuardia Airport is one of the sites that might match the 1977 record of 70, it said. Central Park, however, likely will fall one degree shy of the 1977 record of 73.

After possible overnight showers that may linger into the morning – the odds are 30% -- Friday should also be unusually warm, with a high of 63 in Islip, the NWS said.

The winds kick up Friday night, possibly hitting 32 mph, as the service said: "A series of reinforcing cold fronts will then move through over the weekend."

Saturday should be sunny, with a high around 46 and it will be brisk, with wind gusts reaching 26 mph.

Sunday should be a close twin – followed by a cold night, when thermometers may plunge to 25.

The National Weather Service attributed the cool-down to "a steady diet of northern branch shortwaves dropping across the area through the weekend, each of which send another shot of cold air."

A shortwave, the NWS says, is a disturbance in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere which creates the air to rise ahead of it.

"The coldest shot looks to be Sunday night into Monday, with highs and lows 5 to 10 degrees below normal," the NWS said.

Sunshine and milder temperatures are predicted from Monday to Wednesday, with temperatures creeping up from the near-40s to almost 50.