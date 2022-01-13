Thursday’s mild daytime high of 44 will be short-lived as bitter cold returns Friday afternoon and persists into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

"The cold air coming this weekend was over the Arctic Ocean and extreme Northern Canada on Monday!" forecasters said on Twitter.

"Even after warming a bit on its journey here, highs will only be in the teens and lows in the single digits!"

Today’s clouds will lift by midmorning — and sweep back in Thursday night. Winds, however, will stay calm over the next 24 hours or so. The nighttime low will sink to 34.

Friday also begins with clouds, with the temperature rising to 41 by noon before sliding to 33 or so, the weather service said,

Forecasters added the wind chill would make it feel like 20 to 30 as a north wind climbed from about 14 mph early on to 21 by the afternoon, with gusts predicted to hit 32 mph.

There is a slight chance an offshore storm will dampen eastern Long Island and Connecticut.

"Any precipitation would likely be in the form of rain, but could be mixed in with snow, especially as the system pulls away late in the day with no accumulation expected," the experts said.

Friday night will be frigid.

"This shot of cold will rival the round of cold that was experienced earlier in the week," the weather service said. "It may actually feel and get a few degrees colder this time around."

Thermometers will fall to 12 — and the wind chill will range from minus 5 to plus 5, the weather service said, as that north wind could gust up to 34 mph.

Saturday will be cold, with the daytime high topping out at 19, winds gusts of up to 26 mph and thickening clouds.

The nighttime low will slide to 11 as those clouds gradually clear, allowing the day’s heat to rise up and away.

Sunday brings the mild temperatures back: a daytime high of 38 is predicted, forecasters said.

The nighttime low will be 26 — and the precipitation odds are 80%.

Whether the tristate gets hit Sunday night or early on Martin Luther King Jr Day by what could be a powerful snowstorm arising in the Tennessee Valley and heading "along or just east of the Appalachians on Sunday" depends on how far west it tracks, the weather service said.

"For inland areas, there could be a quick dump of heavy snow, especially the farther north and west as one goes," it said.

Monday’s holiday probably starts with rain, mostly before 1 p.m. The odds are 60% — and a mild daytime high of 45 is expected.

The night will be chilly, however, with a low of 26, and it will be breezy.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back and the daytime high should climb to 35.

The nighttime low will be a chilly 24.

Wednesday should be at least partly sunny, and mild as thermometers reach 40 degrees.