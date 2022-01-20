Thursday morning drivers will be coping with rain and then snow as a cold front moves in, forecasters said.

Roads could be slick until the latest storm ends around 4 p.m., just ahead of the evening rush hour, the National Weather Service cautioned.

Temperatures will slip from around 40 before dawn to 29 by 5 p.m. Look for a wind chill of 20 to 30, as north winds could gust up to 22 mph, the weather service said.

One to three inches of snow are predicted.

Both a hazardous weather outlook and a winter weather advisory, which runs from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., were issued.

About a quarter to half of an inch of snow will fall per hour, forecasters said. Precipitation odds are 90%.

And then, forecasters said: "Cold weather will be the main story through Saturday."

Tonight will be cloudy, with a nighttime low of just 15 predicted.

"Gusty north winds of 15 to 20 mph will combine with this cold air to produce wind chills around 0 to 5 at the coast and 5 to 10 below inland," the weather service said.

Friday, thanks to a cloud-clearing high pressure system, should be partly sunny.

The daytime high will be 25, with a wind chill of zero to 10, North winds could reach 14 mph.

Friday night will sink to 14 — winds could gust to 22 mph.

Saturday should be sunny: the daytime high should hit 28.

Clouds roll in Saturday night, when a low of 20 is predicted.

Sunday is milder. Look for sunshine and a high of 34, partly due to the typical cross country west to east breezes. "Sunday looks to be near seasonable, as zonal flow briefly develops across the region," the weather service said.

Sunday night will cloudy, with a low of 21, as a cold front brings "a reinforcing shot of cold air into early next week," forecasters said.

Monday should be mostly sunny with a high of 30; that night, look for more clouds and a low of 20.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will mirror Monday's.

The odds of snow showers on Tuesday night are 30%, due to a storm-creating low pressure system.

Wednesday should see the skies clear and the sun return, with a high of 31 predicted.

And then, "a new lobe of arctic high pressure may swing down from Canada as we get into late next week," the weather service said.

Today’s rain and then snow arise from a low pressure system in the South, sweeping up through the mid-Atlantic and into southern New England, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Low pressure systems can bring storms as their warm air rises, allowing vapors to condense.

"Snowfall may be lighter further inland," the weather service said, partly because of the "faster timing of low level drier air working in from the north and west."

The amount of liquid that falls should be quite limited: "around a tenth of an inch across the interior with around three tenths near the coast," the experts said.