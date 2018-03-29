Mild and unsettled — that’s how forecasters are describing the tail-end of the workweek, bringing chances of showers, along with high temperatures in the 50s expected to last clear through the weekend.

“Lots of clouds around today, and temperatures around normal. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance of spotty showers,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“In spite of the clouds, high temperatures should rise to near normal,” the National Weather Service said in its regional summary. Though Thursday will be mostly dry, “light rainfall or drizzle will be possible from time to time.”

Rain showers are more likely for Friday, which also brings patchy fog in the morning and temperatures heading up to the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Look for sunny conditions Saturday, and partly sunny for Sunday.