After a cloudy, cool night on Long Island, Friday will start out dry, but rain is expected to sweep in by late afternoon and possibly mix with wet snow, the National Weather Service said.

The wintry mix is forecast to fall between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., then switch to snow, as temperatures fall to 30 or so. However, “Little or no snow accumulation is expected,” forecasters said.

Friday's high is expected to be around 45 degrees.

ISLIP, NY

Saturday will be clear and sunny but cooler, with a high of 42.

Saturday night should be clear and cold — temperatures are expected to fall to 29.

Sunday offers both sun and warmth, with a high of about 52. The daytime high is well above March’s mean temperature of 39.3.

Monday will be much the same but even warmer, with a high of 56 expected.

Showers could return on Tuesday, however, with the weather service assessing the odds at 40%.