Rain that began overnight was expected to continue throughout Thursday, but that should be the end of wet weather for the week, forecasters said.

“It’s on and off again periods of rain today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The predawn temperature was in the low 40s and it was not expected to get much higher than that during the day, the National Weather Service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 43° Overcast 46°/34° 46°/34° SEE FULL FORECAST

Friday will be partly sunny, and both weekend days will be sunny, the weather service said.

The high temperature through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday will also be sunny, the weather service said. The next chance of rain comes Wednesday.