TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
43° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: ‘On and off’ rain Thursday; sunny weekend

Rain that began overnight was expected to continue

Rain that began overnight was expected to continue throughout Thursday, but that should be the end of wet weather for the week, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Rain that began overnight was expected to continue throughout Thursday, but that should be the end of wet weather for the week, forecasters said.

“It’s on and off again periods of rain today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The predawn temperature was in the low 40s and it was not expected to get much higher than that during the day, the National Weather Service said.

Friday will be partly sunny, and both weekend days will be sunny, the weather service said.

The high temperature through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday will also be sunny, the weather service said. The next chance of rain comes Wednesday.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

A rendering of the proposed development along Jericho $80 million development project back on town agenda
The report found that the Island isn't creating Study: LI economy must grow faster to lift all boats
Canines on leashes are allowed at some of It won’t be a dog’s world at this town park
Breast Cancer Map LI has some of the highest breast cancer rates in NY
The former Pall Corp. corporate headquarters in Port LI brokerage earns year's 'most ingenious deal'
Noise at the East Hampton Airport in Wainscott Town airport noise-reduction options studied