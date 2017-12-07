Forecasters were calling for possibly several inches of snow Saturday for much of Long Island.

With the system taking a more westerly track, precipitation was expected to be primarily snow — wet and widespread — though the South Fork could first see rain and then, at times, a rain/snow mix, the National Weather Service said.

“Overall, a light to moderate snowfall can be expected through early Sunday morning,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Snowfall on the Island could amount to from 2 to 5 inches — and higher in some spots, with lesser amounts for Nassau, and higher for parts of Suffolk, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

That was as of the late Thursday afternoon forecast, so a further track shift could mean less precipitation or more, but not necessarily snow, he said. So, it’s best to keep monitoring these evolving conditions.

“Still not looking like a blockbuster snow,” said Richard Von Ohlen, News 12 meteorologist, “but enough that there will likely be significant travel impacts for Saturday.”

Temperatures Saturday were forecast to come in at around 35 degrees for highs, just slightly cooler for lows overnight into Sunday.

Sunday was looking to be partly sunny, warming up only to around 37 degrees.